Expression

Expression

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Rick Gordon's avatar
Rick Gordon
Jul 30

I don’t like the idea of ‘journalists’ venting their views anonymously. To me, it means their opinions are just that - unfounded attacks without real substantiated facts. There is too much of that in our media today.

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Ernest More's avatar
Ernest More
Jul 29

So they are afraid of being canceled for their beliefs? Quaint.

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