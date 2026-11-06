Expression

Expression

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Nina Wouk's avatar
Nina Wouk
12h

Notably true of college students, maybe not of anybody else. It depends on how cliquish your friend group is, and how much you have to agree with the ruling mean girl in order to stay in. I don't think it was quite as true of college students a few decades ago, before the social justice warriors took over as mean girls.

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Vera Mora's avatar
Vera Mora
15h

This post got me reading Meiklejohn’s work. Great post!

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