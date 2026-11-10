Expression

Expression

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Rob R Baron's avatar
Rob R Baron
8h

Instead of banning speech by the pro-Hamas supporters, I think the government should take its own position and declare in effect or exactly “ these people spread lies and propaganda.”

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