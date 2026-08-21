Expression

Expression

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Jack Jordan
Aug 21

We would be wise to recall lessons from the founding generations (including those who wrote or ratified our Constitution and Bill of Rights). They did not trust people with power. They did not trust even each other. As Jefferson shows, many knew better than to trust even themselves. See https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/01-11-02-0047

The truth about people in power is that "under pretence of governing" many public officials "have divided" people "into two classes, wolves and sheep. I do not exaggerate. This is a true picture[, for example,] of Europe. Cherish therefore the spirit of our people, and keep alive their attention. Do not be too severe upon their errors, but reclaim them by enlightening them. If once [the people] become inattentive to the public affairs, you and I, and Congress, and Assemblies, judges and governors shall all become wolves. It seems to be the law of our general nature, in spite of individual exceptions; and experience declares that man is the only animal which devours his own kind, for I can apply no milder term to [some so-called] governments [ ], and to the general prey of the rich on the poor."

That is why, Jefferson emphasized, the First Amendment expressly secures "the freedom of speech" and "press." That freedom (flowing from the sovereignty of the people) necessarily includes the power to vote and to criticize any public servant's public service.

"The people are the only censors of their governors: and even their errors will tend to keep [public servants] to the true principles of their institution. To punish these errors too severely would be to suppress the only safeguard of the public liberty. The way to prevent these irregular interpositions of the people is to give them full information of their affairs thro' the channel of the public papers, and to contrive that those papers should penetrate the whole mass of the people."

The most important principle in our Constitution and in state constitutions is that "[t]he basis of our governments" is "the opinion" (consent (i.e., speech, including votes)) "of the people," so "the very first object" all public servants "should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter."

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